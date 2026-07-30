Anson Funds Management LP Invests $32.64 Million in SEALSQ Corp. $LAES

Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SEALSQ Corp. (NASDAQ:LAES - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,457,698 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $32,639,000. SEALSQ comprises about 2.9% of Anson Funds Management LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Anson Funds Management LP owned approximately 6.45% of SEALSQ at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAES. L1 Global Manager Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SEALSQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $756,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in SEALSQ during the fourth quarter worth $1,287,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new position in SEALSQ during the 3rd quarter valued at $955,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in SEALSQ by 398.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,223,216 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576,003 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SEALSQ in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 1.25% of the company's stock.

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SEALSQ Price Performance

Shares of SEALSQ stock opened at $2.25 on Thursday. SEALSQ Corp. has a 52-week low of $1.99 and a 52-week high of $8.71. The company's fifty day moving average price is $3.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LAES shares. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of SEALSQ from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of SEALSQ in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered SEALSQ from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SEALSQ has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $6.00.

View Our Latest Report on SEALSQ

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO John Charles O'hara sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.69, for a total value of $36,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 256,156 shares of the company's stock, valued at $945,215.64. This represents a 3.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jean-Pierre Enguent sold 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total transaction of $42,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 15,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $42,300. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,414 shares of company stock worth $150,918.

About SEALSQ

SEALSQ Corp, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor chips in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers semiconductors, such as VaultIC secure elements, secure arm platform, and smart card reader chips; identity provisioning services, such as IoT device provisioning and chip provisioning; and managed PKI for IoT solutions and trust services. The company provides device-to-cloud authentication, device attestation for matter, GSMA root certificate, device-to-device authentication, data protection, anti-counterfeiting and brand protection, security access, device ID provisioning, identity lifecycle management, and satellite IoT connectivity solutions.

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