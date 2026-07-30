Anson Funds Management LP Invests $4.87 Million in Simon Property Group, Inc. $SPG

Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,100 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $4,868,000.

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Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPG. PFG Investments LLC grew its position in Simon Property Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,360 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Veridan Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Veridan Wealth LLC now owns 4,563 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 936 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,089 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company's stock.

Simon Property Group Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $235.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.70 and a 52-week high of $238.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $217.90 and a 200 day moving average of $202.78.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 104.54% and a net margin of 70.60%.The company's revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.95 EPS. Simon Property Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.100-13.250 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 13.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group's previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. Simon Property Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Simon Property Group from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Evercore set a $215.00 target price on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $199.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $216.14.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Simon Property Group

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Gary M. Rodkin acquired 256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $223.34 per share, for a total transaction of $57,175.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 21,016 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,693,713.44. This trade represents a 1.23% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel C. Smith acquired 372 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $223.31 per share, with a total value of $83,071.32. Following the purchase, the director owned 34,480 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,699,728.80. This trade represents a 1.09% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 2,387 shares of company stock valued at $533,056. Company insiders own 8.73% of the company's stock.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc NYSE: SPG is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties. Its core business activities include acquisition, development, leasing and property management of regional malls, outlet centers and mixed‑use retail destinations. The company operates retail brands that include high‑profile regional shopping centers and the Premium Outlets platform, and it provides services such as tenant leasing, marketing, property operations and capital projects to optimize asset performance.

Simon's portfolio spans a broad mix of enclosed malls, open‑air centers, outlet properties and mixed‑use developments, and the company pursues redevelopment and repositioning to adapt properties to changing consumer and retail trends.

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