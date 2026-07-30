Anson Funds Management LP Invests $5.56 Million in CBRE Group, Inc. $CBRE

Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 41,070 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $5,563,000.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 23.1% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 22,983 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 157.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,162,260 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $157,435,000 after purchasing an additional 711,399 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,231 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 1,906,456 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $258,249,000 after buying an additional 205,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adelante Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 132,094 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $17,893,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CBRE shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on CBRE Group from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on CBRE Group from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore set a $169.00 price objective on CBRE Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $179.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CBRE Group

CBRE Group Stock Up 0.6%

CBRE opened at $147.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.69 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $135.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.43. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.69 and a 12 month high of $174.27.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.09. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. CBRE Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.800-7.900 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Stories Impacting CBRE Group

Here are the key news stories impacting CBRE Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly results exceeded expectations: CBRE reported adjusted EPS of $1.56, above the $1.47 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 15.5% year over year to $11.23 billion, slightly ahead of expectations. EPS increased from $1.19 in the prior-year quarter. CBRE Group Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

CBRE reported adjusted EPS of $1.56, above the $1.47 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 15.5% year over year to $11.23 billion, slightly ahead of expectations. EPS increased from $1.19 in the prior-year quarter. Positive Sentiment: Growth was broad-based: Advisory Services revenue increased 17.7% to $2.31 billion, while Building Operations and Experience revenue rose 14.6% to $6.69 billion. Management cited strength in leasing, infrastructure and project management activities. CBRE Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates on Broad-Based Segment Growth

Advisory Services revenue increased 17.7% to $2.31 billion, while Building Operations and Experience revenue rose 14.6% to $6.69 billion. Management cited strength in leasing, infrastructure and project management activities. Positive Sentiment: 2026 outlook was raised: CBRE now expects full-year core EPS of $7.80 to $7.90, up from its previous $7.60 to $7.80 range and above the roughly $7.67 analyst consensus. Trailing 12-month free cash flow approached $1.7 billion, and year-to-date share repurchases were nearly $1 billion. CBRE Group Announces Q2 2026 Financial Results

CBRE now expects full-year core EPS of $7.80 to $7.90, up from its previous $7.60 to $7.80 range and above the roughly $7.67 analyst consensus. Trailing 12-month free cash flow approached $1.7 billion, and year-to-date share repurchases were nearly $1 billion. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support remains favorable: Barclays maintained its Buy rating on CBRE, reinforcing the positive reaction to the earnings beat and improved outlook. Barclays Keeps Its Buy Rating on CBRE Group

Barclays maintained its Buy rating on CBRE, reinforcing the positive reaction to the earnings beat and improved outlook. Neutral Sentiment: GAAP results were mixed: GAAP net income declined to $204 million from $215 million, and GAAP EPS fell to $0.69 from $0.72, primarily because of a $168 million non-cash reserve related to fire-safety remediation in CBRE’s U.K. development business. Adjusted performance and guidance remained strong.

GAAP net income declined to $204 million from $215 million, and GAAP EPS fell to $0.69 from $0.72, primarily because of a $168 million non-cash reserve related to fire-safety remediation in CBRE’s U.K. development business. Adjusted performance and guidance remained strong. Negative Sentiment: Insider trading was a modest caution: Disclosed insider activity over the past six months consisted of five sales and no purchases. This may weigh slightly on sentiment but does not offset the earnings-driven positives.

Insider Buying and Selling at CBRE Group

In other news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,250 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total transaction of $294,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 110,729 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,476,709.46. The trade was a 1.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc is a global commercial real estate services and investment firm that provides a broad range of advisory, transactional and property-related services to occupiers, investors and owners. Its core activities include leasing and sales brokerage, facilities and property management, valuation and advisory, project and development services, and capital markets execution. The firm serves corporate occupiers, institutional investors, private owners and public entities across office, industrial, retail, multifamily and specialized property types.

In addition to traditional brokerage and management services, CBRE offers investment management capabilities and outsourced real estate solutions, combining market research, technology and data analytics to support portfolio strategy, transaction execution and asset operations.

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