Anson Funds Management LP Makes New $3.79 Million Investment in MKS Inc. $MKSI

Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MKS Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock, valued at approximately $3,792,000.

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A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in MKS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,329,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of MKS by 3,011.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 19,294 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $4,434,000 after buying an additional 18,674 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of MKS by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 123,288 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $28,333,000 after buying an additional 8,904 shares in the last quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MKS during the 1st quarter worth $14,844,000. Finally, SEB Asset Management AB bought a new stake in shares of MKS during the 1st quarter worth $11,950,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company's stock.

MKS Stock Performance

Shares of MKSI stock opened at $257.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.89, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $350.46 and a 200 day moving average of $284.34. MKS Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.49 and a 52 week high of $447.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

MKS (NASDAQ:MKSI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.30. MKS had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 21.49%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. MKS has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.600-3.200 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that MKS Inc. will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current year.

MKS Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 3rd. MKS's dividend payout ratio is 20.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MKS news, Director Gerald G. Colella sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.40, for a total value of $6,668,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 20,017 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,673,667.80. The trade was a 49.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP David Philip Henry sold 2,500 shares of MKS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.50, for a total transaction of $826,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 16,341 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,400,700.50. This trade represents a 13.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 53,949 shares of company stock worth $17,446,108 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MKSI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on MKS from $360.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of MKS in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of MKS in a report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on MKS from $305.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on MKS from $374.00 to $442.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MKS presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $385.00.

Read Our Latest Report on MKS

MKS Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc NASDAQ: MKSI designs, manufactures and markets technology solutions that enable advanced processes in a variety of high‐technology and industrial markets. The company's core offerings include vacuum and gas delivery systems, pressure and flow measurement instruments, optical metrology tools, photonics subsystems and critical components for manufacturing processes. These products support the precise control and monitoring needs of semiconductor, industrial manufacturing, life and health sciences, and research applications.

The company's product portfolio features mass flow controllers, pressure transducers, vacuum gauges, gas purity monitors, laser-based metrology systems and photonic devices such as lasers and detectors.

Further Reading

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