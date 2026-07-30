Anson Funds Management LP Makes New Investment in American Tower Corporation $AMT

Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in shares of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 18,100 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $3,124,000.

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Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in American Tower by 10.9% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 32,582 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $5,623,000 after buying an additional 3,214 shares during the period. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 4.2% during the first quarter. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas now owns 34,704 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $5,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its position in shares of American Tower by 317.1% during the first quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 12,530 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 9,526 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of American Tower by 7.5% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,141 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFS Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter worth about $254,000. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on AMT shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of American Tower from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $188.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Citizens Jmp reissued a "market outperform" rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings upgraded American Tower from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on American Tower from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on American Tower from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Tower currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $215.19.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on American Tower

American Tower Price Performance

NYSE AMT opened at $179.89 on Thursday. American Tower Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $160.06 and a fifty-two week high of $217.39. The stock's 50-day moving average is $176.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.38. The firm has a market cap of $83.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.24. American Tower had a return on equity of 32.76% and a net margin of 31.08%.The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that American Tower Corporation will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $1.79 per share. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. American Tower's dividend payout ratio is currently 115.67%.

American Tower News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting American Tower this week:

Positive Sentiment: American Tower raised its 2026 guidance again, increasing the midpoints for property revenue, adjusted EBITDA, AFFO and AFFO per share. The company now expects adjusted EPS of approximately $11.00-$11.17, above the $10.66 analyst consensus. Management also expects roughly 15% growth in data-center revenue, supported by strong AI-related demand. American Tower raises 2026 outlook again, targets approximately 15 percent data center revenue growth

American Tower raised its 2026 guidance again, increasing the midpoints for property revenue, adjusted EBITDA, AFFO and AFFO per share. The company now expects adjusted EPS of approximately $11.00-$11.17, above the $10.66 analyst consensus. Management also expects roughly 15% growth in data-center revenue, supported by strong AI-related demand. Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter revenue reached $2.749 billion, up about 4.7% year over year and ahead of expectations, while AFFO rose to $2.71 per share from $2.60 a year earlier, in line with estimates. Property revenue increased 6.3%, and net income attributable to common shareholders rose sharply to approximately $868 million. American Tower tops second-quarter estimates, raises annual outlook

Second-quarter revenue reached $2.749 billion, up about 4.7% year over year and ahead of expectations, while AFFO rose to $2.71 per share from $2.60 a year earlier, in line with estimates. Property revenue increased 6.3%, and net income attributable to common shareholders rose sharply to approximately $868 million. Positive Sentiment: Record leasing at CoreSite, American Tower’s data-center business, and robust global tower leasing are improving the company’s growth profile. The results suggest that AI-related data-center demand may provide an increasingly important earnings driver beyond traditional mobile-network infrastructure. American Tower raises outlook as CoreSite leasing reaches record

Record leasing at CoreSite, American Tower’s data-center business, and robust global tower leasing are improving the company’s growth profile. The results suggest that AI-related data-center demand may provide an increasingly important earnings driver beyond traditional mobile-network infrastructure. Positive Sentiment: Analysts raised their valuation targets: Scotiabank increased its target to $220 from $218, while BMO lifted its target to $195 from $190. BMO maintained a “market perform” rating, indicating upside potential but a measured view of the shares’ valuation. Scotiabank adjusts price target on American Tower

Analysts raised their valuation targets: Scotiabank increased its target to $220 from $218, while BMO lifted its target to $195 from $190. BMO maintained a “market perform” rating, indicating upside potential but a measured view of the shares’ valuation. Negative Sentiment: Investors still face operational and financing headwinds, including DISH-related tenant churn and higher refinancing costs. Although the outlook was raised, some coverage noted that the initial full-year revenue forecast was below market expectations, which could limit near-term enthusiasm if tower growth or CoreSite leasing slows. American Tower Q2 earnings call highlights

About American Tower

American Tower NYSE: AMT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and develops wireless and broadcast communications infrastructure. The company's core business is leasing space on communications sites — including towers, rooftops and other structures — to wireless carriers, broadcasters, government agencies and enterprise customers. Its business model centers on long-term site leases and contracts that provide recurring revenue tied to the footprint and density of wireless networks.

Beyond traditional tower assets, American Tower offers a range of infrastructure and network services to support mobile, broadband and broadcast connectivity.

Further Reading

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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