Anson Funds Management LP Makes New Investment in Anteris Technologies Global Corp. $AVR

Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Anteris Technologies Global Corp. (NASDAQ:AVR - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 202,826 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,126,000. Anson Funds Management LP owned about 0.21% of Anteris Technologies Global as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVR. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Anteris Technologies Global by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,865 shares of the company's stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Anteris Technologies Global by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,631 shares of the company's stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Anteris Technologies Global by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,536 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Anteris Technologies Global by 35.2% in the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 11,744 shares of the company's stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Anteris Technologies Global by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 148,128 shares of the company's stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 4,289 shares in the last quarter.

Key Stories Impacting Anteris Technologies Global

Here are the key news stories impacting Anteris Technologies Global this week:

Positive Sentiment: L1 Capital was also reported to have purchased 5 million AVR shares for approximately $28.75 million, suggesting continued substantial institutional interest despite the more recent sales. L1 Capital purchase article

L1 Capital was also reported to have purchased 5 million AVR shares for approximately $28.75 million, suggesting continued substantial institutional interest despite the more recent sales. Positive Sentiment: Institutional ownership has increased, including larger positions reported by ADAR1 Capital Management, Perceptive Advisors and JPMorgan Chase. Analysts maintain a generally favorable view, with four Buy ratings, one Sell rating, a Moderate Buy consensus and an average price target of $16.00. Barclays also raised its target to $18.00. AVR institutional and analyst information

Institutional ownership has increased, including larger positions reported by ADAR1 Capital Management, Perceptive Advisors and JPMorgan Chase. Analysts maintain a generally favorable view, with four Buy ratings, one Sell rating, a Moderate Buy consensus and an average price target of $16.00. Barclays also raised its target to $18.00. Neutral Sentiment: AVR remains well above its 200-day moving average but below its 50-day moving average, indicating longer-term gains but continued near-term volatility. The stock has traded between $2.99 and $11.06 over the past year.

AVR remains well above its 200-day moving average but below its 50-day moving average, indicating longer-term gains but continued near-term volatility. The stock has traded between $2.99 and $11.06 over the past year. Negative Sentiment: The latest insider activity is dominated by sales from a shareholder owning more than 10% of the company. Although these filings do not necessarily indicate a change in the company’s fundamentals, the scale and frequency of the disposals can create an overhang for the stock. SEC insider transaction filing

The latest insider activity is dominated by sales from a shareholder owning more than 10% of the company. Although these filings do not necessarily indicate a change in the company’s fundamentals, the scale and frequency of the disposals can create an overhang for the stock. Negative Sentiment: Fundamentals remain weak: the latest quarterly loss was $0.28 per share versus a $0.27 consensus loss, while revenue of $0.49 million missed the $0.77 million estimate. Analysts expect a full-year loss of approximately $1.14 per share.

Anteris Technologies Global Price Performance

Shares of AVR stock opened at $7.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $768.99 million, a P/E ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.65. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $9.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.11. Anteris Technologies Global Corp. has a one year low of $2.99 and a one year high of $11.06.

Anteris Technologies Global (NASDAQ:AVR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $0.77 million. Anteris Technologies Global had a negative return on equity of 124.76% and a negative net margin of 5,148.78%.During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.61) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Anteris Technologies Global Corp. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AVR. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Anteris Technologies Global from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Anteris Technologies Global from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Anteris Technologies Global in a report on Friday, May 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $16.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Anteris Technologies Global

Insider Activity

In other Anteris Technologies Global news, Director Susan Elizabeth Knight bought 11,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.29 per share, for a total transaction of $102,190.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,190. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder L1 Capital Pty Ltd sold 232,817 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.19, for a total transaction of $1,906,771.23. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 7,556,183 shares in the company, valued at $61,885,138.77. This trade represents a 2.99% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 464,548 shares of company stock worth $3,782,395. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Anteris Technologies Global

Anteris Technologies Global Corp. engages in the development and commercialization of medical devices for heart diseases. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Eagan, MN.

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