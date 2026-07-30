Anson Funds Management LP Makes New Investment in Boyd Group Services Inc. $BGSI

Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Boyd Group Services Inc. (NYSE:BGSI - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 20,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,552,000. Anson Funds Management LP owned approximately 0.07% of Boyd Group Services as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Boyd Group Services during the fourth quarter worth $62,264,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Group Services in the 4th quarter valued at $5,010,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Group Services in the 4th quarter valued at $2,845,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Boyd Group Services by 155.7% during the 1st quarter. NewGen Asset Management Ltd now owns 69,800 shares of the company's stock worth $8,895,000 after acquiring an additional 42,500 shares during the period. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boyd Group Services during the 4th quarter worth about $9,046,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.17% of the company's stock.

Boyd Group Services Stock Down 2.5%

Shares of Boyd Group Services stock opened at $110.06 on Thursday. Boyd Group Services Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.97 and a 12-month high of $183.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 166.76 and a beta of 0.76. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $100.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Boyd Group Services (NYSE:BGSI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Boyd Group Services had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 4.90%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boyd Group Services Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Boyd Group Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.156 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. Boyd Group Services's dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BGSI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Boyd Group Services in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Research cut shares of Boyd Group Services from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Boyd Group Services from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on Boyd Group Services from $200.00 to $157.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $157.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BGSI

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

Boyd Group Services Inc is a North American operator of collision repair centers that provides vehicle repair, paint and refinishing, and auto glass replacement services. Its locations perform mechanical and cosmetic collision repairs, parts sourcing, and related warranty work, serving retail customers as well as business clients such as insurers and fleet operators. The company’s operations typically include estimating, repair planning, paint and body work, and post-repair quality assurance and customer service.

Headquartered in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, Boyd Group Services operates across both Canada and the United States through a network of company-owned collision repair facilities under various local and regional brand names.

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