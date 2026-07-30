Anson Funds Management LP Raises Position in Match Group Inc. $MTCH

Anson Funds Management LP raised its position in shares of Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH - Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,357,879 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Match Group comprises 3.7% of Anson Funds Management LP's portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Anson Funds Management LP owned about 0.58% of Match Group worth $41,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Match Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in Match Group by 6,523.1% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 861 shares of the technology company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Match Group by 91.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 903 shares of the technology company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,028 shares of the technology company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MTCH. Citigroup raised their target price on Match Group from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Match Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, April 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Match Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $51.00 target price on shares of Match Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $41.29.

View Our Latest Report on MTCH

Insider Activity at Match Group

In related news, Director Melissa Anne Brenner sold 5,141 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total transaction of $184,767.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 16,218 shares of the company's stock, valued at $582,874.92. The trade was a 24.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Match Group Price Performance

MTCH opened at $39.40 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.07. Match Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.81 and a fifty-two week high of $41.03. The company has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.30.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $863.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $854.70 million. Match Group had a net margin of 18.83% and a negative return on equity of 307.45%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Match Group Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Match Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 7th. Match Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.53%.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc NASDAQ: MTCH is a leading provider of online dating products and services. The company owns and operates a diverse portfolio of consumer brands that connect singles through digital platforms. Its flagship offerings include Match.com, Tinder, Hinge, OkCupid and PlentyOfFish, which together serve users looking for long-term relationships, casual encounters and social networking opportunities.

Originating with the launch of Match.com in 1995, Match Group has grown through a combination of organic development and strategic acquisitions.

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