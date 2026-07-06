Antero Midstream Corporation $AM Shares Sold by CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT

CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT cut its stake in Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM - Free Report) by 36.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,000 shares of the pipeline company's stock after selling 115,000 shares during the quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT's holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $4,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AM. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in Antero Midstream during the first quarter worth approximately $259,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the first quarter valued at approximately $299,000. World Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $272,000. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 11,079 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.97% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Antero Midstream from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Antero Midstream from an "underweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on Antero Midstream from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Antero Midstream from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $24.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Antero Midstream this week:

Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research lowered near-term and medium-term EPS forecasts for Antero Midstream, including FY2026 to $1.03 from $1.10 and FY2027 to $1.16 from $1.25, signaling a softer earnings outlook. Antero Midstream stock page

Zacks Research lowered near-term and medium-term EPS forecasts for Antero Midstream, including FY2026 to $1.03 from $1.10 and FY2027 to $1.16 from $1.25, signaling a softer earnings outlook. Negative Sentiment: Multiple quarterly estimates were also reduced, including Q1 2027, Q2 2027, Q3 2027, and Q4 2027, which may reinforce concerns about slower earnings growth ahead. Antero Midstream stock page

Multiple quarterly estimates were also reduced, including Q1 2027, Q2 2027, Q3 2027, and Q4 2027, which may reinforce concerns about slower earnings growth ahead. Neutral Sentiment: Despite the cuts, some longer-term forecasts remain above the current consensus estimate of $1.11 per share for the full year, suggesting analysts still see stable earnings power over time. Antero Midstream stock page

Antero Midstream Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AM opened at $22.50 on Monday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $21.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.90. Antero Midstream Corporation has a 12 month low of $16.77 and a 12 month high of $23.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 0.64.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $314.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.30 million. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 33.90% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The business's revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Antero Midstream Corporation will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 29th were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. Antero Midstream's dividend payout ratio is 104.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Antero Midstream news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 100,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $2,192,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 1,500,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,893,020.48. The trade was a 6.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Yvette K. Schultz sold 69,269 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $1,516,991.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 580,565 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,714,373.50. The trade was a 10.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation is a publicly traded midstream service provider that was established in 2014 as a spin-off from Antero Resources. Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, the company owns, operates and develops midstream infrastructure to support the gathering, compression, processing, transportation and storage of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and crude oil. Antero Midstream plays a critical role in connecting upstream production in the Appalachian Basin to end-market pipelines and processing facilities.

The company's core operations include a network of gathering pipelines and compression stations that serve the Marcellus and Utica shale formations across West Virginia, Pennsylvania and Ohio.

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