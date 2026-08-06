Antero Resources Corporation $AR Shares Purchased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR - Free Report) by 281.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,958 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock after acquiring an additional 64,168 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers' holdings in Antero Resources were worth $3,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AR. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 16,498.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 9,627 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 9,569 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in Antero Resources by 7.9% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 590,555 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock worth $23,882,000 after acquiring an additional 43,312 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth increased its stake in Antero Resources by 18.9% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 19,921 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 3,169 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Antero Resources by 701.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 36,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Mizuho upped their price target on Antero Resources from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Antero Resources from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Weiss Ratings upgraded Antero Resources from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Antero Resources from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $48.53.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AR

Antero Resources Stock Down 3.8%

AR stock opened at $34.32 on Thursday. Antero Resources Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $29.10 and a fifty-two week high of $45.75. The company's 50 day moving average price is $34.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.34.

Antero Resources Profile

Antero Resources Corporation is an independent exploration and production company focused on the development of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and oil properties in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company's operations target the Marcellus and Utica shales, where it applies advanced drilling and completion techniques to optimize recovery from its large acreage position. Antero's portfolio encompasses significant reserves of ethane, propane and other NGLs, alongside dry gas volumes that are positioned to serve both domestic and export markets.

Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, Antero Resources holds approximately 1.8 million net acres of leasehold interests across parts of West Virginia and Ohio.

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