Aon plc $AON Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON - Free Report) by 28.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 688,130 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 273,218 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.32% of AON worth $222,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Watch Advisors INC acquired a new stake in AON in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in AON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AON in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Strive Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AON during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company's stock.

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AON Trading Down 1.3%

AON opened at $376.30 on Thursday. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $304.59 and a 12-month high of $382.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.71. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $339.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $331.76.

AON (NYSE:AON - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. AON had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 43.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.49 EPS. The company's revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 19.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. AON's dividend payout ratio is presently 18.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 1,950 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.05, for a total value of $725,497.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 13,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,986,958.20. This trade represents a 12.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trending Headlines about AON

Here are the key news stories impacting AON this week:

Positive Sentiment: Underlying growth and profitability remained healthy. Aon reported second-quarter earnings of $3.81 per share, above the $3.77–$3.80 consensus range and up from $3.49 a year earlier. Total revenue increased 2% year over year, organic revenue grew 5%, and operating margins expanded. Aon Reports Second-Quarter 2026 Results

Aon reported second-quarter earnings of $3.81 per share, above the $3.77–$3.80 consensus range and up from $3.49 a year earlier. Total revenue increased 2% year over year, organic revenue grew 5%, and operating margins expanded. Positive Sentiment: Commercial risk management and new business wins supported results. Strong client retention, organic growth and demand for commercial risk solutions helped offset softer-than-expected reported revenue. The performance suggests Aon continues to benefit from pricing, account expansion and resilient demand for insurance and risk advisory services. Aon quarterly profit jumps on commercial risk management strength

Strong client retention, organic growth and demand for commercial risk solutions helped offset softer-than-expected reported revenue. The performance suggests Aon continues to benefit from pricing, account expansion and resilient demand for insurance and risk advisory services. Positive Sentiment: Analyst sentiment and shareholder returns remain supportive. Several analysts recently raised their price targets, and the average target cited by MarketBeat is $404.56 versus recent trading levels. Aon also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.82, equivalent to a $3.28 annualized payout and an approximately 0.9% yield.

Several analysts recently raised their price targets, and the average target cited by MarketBeat is $404.56 versus recent trading levels. Aon also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.82, equivalent to a $3.28 annualized payout and an approximately 0.9% yield. Neutral Sentiment: Aon launched an AI Risk Diagnostic. The new offering could create opportunities in the expanding market for artificial-intelligence risk consulting, although its near-term financial contribution is not yet clear. Aon launches AI Risk Diagnostic

The new offering could create opportunities in the expanding market for artificial-intelligence risk consulting, although its near-term financial contribution is not yet clear. Negative Sentiment: Revenue missed expectations. Quarterly revenue was $4.25 billion versus the $4.28 billion consensus estimate. With the earnings beat only slightly above forecasts, investors may view the results as good but not strong enough to justify the stock’s elevated valuation near its 52-week high.

Quarterly revenue was $4.25 billion versus the $4.28 billion consensus estimate. With the earnings beat only slightly above forecasts, investors may view the results as good but not strong enough to justify the stock’s elevated valuation near its 52-week high. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling adds a minor cautionary signal. General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 1,950 shares for approximately $725,500, reducing his holdings by 12.7%. The transaction is small relative to Aon’s market value and does not necessarily indicate a change in business outlook. Darren Zeidel Sells AON Shares

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of AON in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of AON from $416.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of AON from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and raised their target price for the company from $355.00 to $377.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on AON from $396.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on AON from $412.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $404.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AON

About AON

Aon plc is a global professional services firm that provides a broad suite of risk, retirement and health solutions to corporations, institutions and individuals. The company operates primarily as an insurance broker and risk adviser, helping clients identify, quantify and transfer risk across property, casualty, cyber and other areas. Aon also offers reinsurance brokerage and capital market solutions that connect insurers, reinsurers and corporate buyers.

In addition to traditional brokerage activities, Aon delivers consulting and outsourcing services in areas such as human capital, benefits, and retirement plan design and administration.

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