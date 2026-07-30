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Apartment Investment and Management Company $AIV Shares Acquired by Gabelli Funds LLC

Written by MarketBeat
July 30, 2026
Apartment Investment and Management logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Gabelli Funds LLC increased its Aimco stake by 1,306% during the first quarter, ending with 421,799 shares valued at approximately $1.7 million. Other institutional investors also expanded their positions, and institutions collectively own 83.26% of the company.
  • Analyst sentiment remains mixed: Weiss Ratings downgraded Aimco to “sell,” while one analyst rates it Buy and another rates it Sell. MarketBeat lists an overall “Hold” consensus and an average price target of $10.
  • AIV shares opened at $2.60, near their 52-week low of $2.59 and well below their high of $8.82. The company has a market capitalization of about $375 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.67.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE:AIV - Free Report) by 1,306.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 421,799 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 391,799 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.29% of Apartment Investment and Management worth $1,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,544,000. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new position in Apartment Investment and Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. DLD Asset Management LP boosted its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 184.2% in the 1st quarter. DLD Asset Management LP now owns 1,070,978 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $4,359,000 after buying an additional 694,109 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 44.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,311 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 6,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 47,612.5% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,634 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 7,618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.26% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings lowered Apartment Investment and Management from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $10.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AIV

Apartment Investment and Management Stock Performance

Shares of AIV opened at $2.60 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.76 million, a PE ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.18. Apartment Investment and Management Company has a 1 year low of $2.59 and a 1 year high of $8.82.

Apartment Investment and Management Profile

(Free Report)

Apartment Investment and Management Company NYSE: AIV, commonly known as Aimco, is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and operation of multifamily residential communities in the United States. The company acquires, develops and manages apartment properties that offer a range of living environments—from urban high-rise buildings to garden-style communities. Aimco's core business includes leasing apartments, providing on-site services and amenities, and overseeing property maintenance to drive occupancy and resident satisfaction.

Founded in 1994 as part of GMAC Residential, Aimco became a publicly traded REIT with headquarters in Denver, Colorado.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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