Apella Capital LLC Has $25.09 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Apella Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Free Report) by 33.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,462 shares of the information services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 21,982 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC's holdings in Alphabet were worth $25,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Towne Trust Company N.A grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Towne Trust Company N.A now owns 134 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company's stock.

Get Alphabet alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $420.00 target price on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Freedom Capital lowered shares of Alphabet from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $376.78.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GOOG

Trending Headlines about Alphabet

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $334.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.22. The company's 50-day moving average is $366.33 and its 200 day moving average is $331.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $172.71 and a fifty-two week high of $404.47.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The information services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.68 by $2.43. The firm had revenue of $109.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.96 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 37.92% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The company's revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Alphabet's payout ratio is currently 6.71%.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $2,077,531.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 102 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.00, for a total transaction of $38,862.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 18,721 shares in the company, valued at $7,132,701. This trade represents a 0.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 151,523 shares of company stock worth $4,863,526. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc NASDAQ: GOOG is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as "Other Bets." Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company's history.

Alphabet's core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company's ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Alphabet, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Alphabet wasn't on the list.

While Alphabet currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here