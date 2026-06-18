Apis Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX

Apis Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX - Free Report) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,400 shares of the data storage provider's stock after selling 21,900 shares during the quarter. Seagate Technology makes up approximately 4.4% of Apis Capital Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Apis Capital Advisors LLC's holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $25,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STX. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 884.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 187 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 124.4% in the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 92 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 343.5% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 102 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on STX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $385.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Research raised shares of Seagate Technology from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $500.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $620.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Seagate Technology presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $831.79.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on STX

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 8,003 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $817.28, for a total value of $6,540,691.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,691 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,016,580.48. This represents a 68.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $751.29, for a total transaction of $22,538,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 339,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,131,322.39. The trade was a 8.12% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 141,069 shares of company stock worth $107,161,712. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company's stock.

More Seagate Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Seagate Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley’s bullish call helped reinforce the view that Seagate is a key beneficiary of AI infrastructure spending, with analysts citing pricing power and supply shortages that could support earnings for years. Article Title

Morgan Stanley’s bullish call helped reinforce the view that Seagate is a key beneficiary of AI infrastructure spending, with analysts citing pricing power and supply shortages that could support earnings for years. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage has highlighted Seagate as one of the top-performing memory/storage names in 2026, as investors continue to favor companies tied to AI data-center buildout and rising storage demand. Article Title

Recent coverage has highlighted Seagate as one of the top-performing memory/storage names in 2026, as investors continue to favor companies tied to AI data-center buildout and rising storage demand. Positive Sentiment: Additional reports this week said Seagate’s Mozaic HAMR platform and higher-capacity drives could strengthen its competitive position as AI-driven storage needs expand. Article Title

Additional reports this week said Seagate’s Mozaic HAMR platform and higher-capacity drives could strengthen its competitive position as AI-driven storage needs expand. Positive Sentiment: Seagate also got a lift from broader sector optimism after the U.S.-Iran ceasefire reduced geopolitical risk and improved sentiment toward memory and storage stocks. Article Title

Seagate also got a lift from broader sector optimism after the U.S.-Iran ceasefire reduced geopolitical risk and improved sentiment toward memory and storage stocks. Neutral Sentiment: Several insiders, including the CEO and CFO, sold shares recently, but the transactions were relatively small versus their holdings and may simply reflect pre-planned trading activity.

Several insiders, including the CEO and CFO, sold shares recently, but the transactions were relatively small versus their holdings and may simply reflect pre-planned trading activity. Neutral Sentiment: Some articles noted Seagate is already in a strong technical run and has reached new highs, which may attract momentum investors but also raises valuation concerns.

Some articles noted Seagate is already in a strong technical run and has reached new highs, which may attract momentum investors but also raises valuation concerns. Negative Sentiment: Because the stock has surged sharply already, some analysts and commentators warned the market may be pricing in a lot of perfection, leaving less room for error if storage pricing or AI demand cools. Article Title

Seagate Technology Price Performance

STX stock opened at $1,066.07 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $745.62 and a 200-day moving average of $493.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a 12 month low of $130.32 and a 12 month high of $1,097.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.15 and a beta of 2.04.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.96 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 1,005.65%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. Seagate Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.200 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 24th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Seagate Technology's dividend payout ratio is presently 28.08%.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology NASDAQ: STX is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage products and systems. The firm's product portfolio includes traditional hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), hybrid storage devices and integrated storage systems aimed at enterprise, cloud, OEM and consumer markets. Seagate also provides services that support its hardware offerings, including data recovery and storage management solutions.

Seagate's products are used in a wide array of applications, from large-scale data centers and cloud infrastructure to desktop and portable consumer devices.

Further Reading

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