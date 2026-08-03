Apollo Global Management Inc. $APO Shares Bought by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO - Free Report) by 56.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,811 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 14,749 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC's holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $4,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APO. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 106.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,278,862 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $474,384,000 after buying an additional 1,692,532 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 214.4% during the first quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 2,368,162 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $263,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,813 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 2,560.3% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,404,576 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $203,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,778 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 271.8% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,024,143 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $148,255,000 after acquiring an additional 748,697 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 5,321.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 551,570 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $79,845,000 after acquiring an additional 541,397 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $140.00 to $126.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Sunday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $157.00 to $156.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $149.08.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on APO

Key Headlines Impacting Apollo Global Management

Here are the key news stories impacting Apollo Global Management this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Apollo Global Management

In related news, insider John P. Zito sold 48,644 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total transaction of $6,355,825.04. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,063,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,302,519.36. The trade was a 1.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company's stock.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:APO opened at $126.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business's 50 day moving average price is $125.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.66 billion, a PE ratio of 80.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.51. Apollo Global Management Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.56 and a 1 year high of $153.29.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.05. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 3.62%.The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apollo Global Management Inc. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were given a $0.5625 dividend. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management's previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. Apollo Global Management's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 143.31%.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc NYSE: APO is a global alternative investment manager that specializes in private equity, credit and real assets. The firm originates, invests in and manages a broad set of strategies across distressed and opportunistic credit, direct lending, structured credit, buyouts and real estate. Apollo provides investment management and advisory services to institutional clients and individual investors through pooled funds, separate accounts and publicly listed investment vehicles.

Its private equity business pursues control and non-control investments across industries, often focusing on complex or distressed situations where operational improvement and capital solutions can create value.

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