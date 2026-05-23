Apollo Global Management Inc. $APO Shares Purchased by ABN Amro Investment Solutions

ABN Amro Investment Solutions boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO - Free Report) by 317.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,652 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 14,942 shares during the quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions' holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $2,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chesapeake Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Chesapeake Asset Management LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,553 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 566 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, United Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company's stock.

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Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

Shares of APO stock opened at $128.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Apollo Global Management Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.56 and a 52 week high of $157.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.08 billion, a PE ratio of 81.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.96.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.05. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. The firm's revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Apollo Global Management Inc. will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.5625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management's previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Apollo Global Management's payout ratio is currently 143.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on APO shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Apollo Global Management from $135.00 to $116.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Apollo Global Management from $165.00 to $146.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $150.38.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc NYSE: APO is a global alternative investment manager that specializes in private equity, credit and real assets. The firm originates, invests in and manages a broad set of strategies across distressed and opportunistic credit, direct lending, structured credit, buyouts and real estate. Apollo provides investment management and advisory services to institutional clients and individual investors through pooled funds, separate accounts and publicly listed investment vehicles.

Its private equity business pursues control and non-control investments across industries, often focusing on complex or distressed situations where operational improvement and capital solutions can create value.

Further Reading

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