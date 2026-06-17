Apollo Global Management Inc. $APO Shares Purchased by Atom Investors LP

Atom Investors LP grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO - Free Report) by 267.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,853 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 74,133 shares during the period. Apollo Global Management accounts for approximately 1.2% of Atom Investors LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Atom Investors LP's holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $14,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 262 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. City Holding Co. grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 391.9% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 305 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 366 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In other news, insider John P. Zito sold 48,644 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total transaction of $6,355,825.04. Following the transaction, the insider owned 3,063,696 shares of the company's stock, valued at $400,302,519.36. This represents a 1.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on APO shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $181.00 to $165.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $169.00 to $134.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $135.00 to $116.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Apollo Global Management from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $151.23.

Check Out Our Latest Report on APO

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

APO stock opened at $138.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.80 billion, a PE ratio of 88.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.50. The company's 50-day moving average is $126.23 and its 200-day moving average is $128.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Apollo Global Management Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.56 and a 1 year high of $157.28.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.19 billion. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The business's revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Apollo Global Management Inc. will post 8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management's previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Apollo Global Management's payout ratio is currently 143.31%.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc NYSE: APO is a global alternative investment manager that specializes in private equity, credit and real assets. The firm originates, invests in and manages a broad set of strategies across distressed and opportunistic credit, direct lending, structured credit, buyouts and real estate. Apollo provides investment management and advisory services to institutional clients and individual investors through pooled funds, separate accounts and publicly listed investment vehicles.

Its private equity business pursues control and non-control investments across industries, often focusing on complex or distressed situations where operational improvement and capital solutions can create value.

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