Apollon Financial LLC Has $4.25 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Apollon Financial LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 28.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,432 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 3,179 shares during the quarter. Apollon Financial LLC's holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Timmons Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. DZ Bank reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Daiwa Securities Group reduced their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $340.00 to $328.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Argus upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $295.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $340.88.

View Our Latest Report on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.0%

NYSE:JPM opened at $333.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $894.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.99. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $279.10 and a 52 week high of $343.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $312.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $308.93.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.50 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $50.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.30 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 20.66%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s dividend payout ratio is 28.74%.

Trending Headlines about JPMorgan Chase & Co.

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Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 5,611 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.55, for a total value of $1,720,052.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 35,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,870,263. This trade represents a 13.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 9,136 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.56, for a total value of $2,800,732.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 90,001 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,590,706.56. The trade was a 9.22% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,623 shares of company stock valued at $10,427,835. Insiders own 0.41% of the company's stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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