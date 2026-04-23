Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $93.47 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 298,625 shares of the information services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.6% of Apollon Wealth Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Apollon Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Alphabet were worth $93,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DDD Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 5,468 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,289 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $7,916,000 after purchasing an additional 9,312 shares during the last quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC now owns 94,549 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $29,594,000 after purchasing an additional 4,677 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Trust lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 54,243 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $16,978,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOCHK Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd now owns 25,200 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $7,888,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Alphabet Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $339.32 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $147.84 and a one year high of $349.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $307.93 and a 200-day moving average of $303.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.12.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.25. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The company had revenue of $113.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $111.24 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Alphabet's payout ratio is currently 7.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,050 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.65, for a total transaction of $348,232.50. Following the sale, the director owned 3,581 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,187,638.65. This trade represents a 22.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.89, for a total value of $10,006,425.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,642,060 shares in the company, valued at $505,573,853.40. The trade was a 1.94% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 2,037,294 shares of company stock worth $94,216,897 in the last three months. 11.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Key Alphabet News

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Positive Sentiment: Alphabet unveiled two new custom AI chips — a TPU 8t for training and a TPU 8i for inference — positioned to lower cloud AI costs and compete with Nvidia on infrastructure. This supports cloud margin expansion and hardware/service revenue upside. Article Title

Alphabet unveiled two new custom AI chips — a TPU 8t for training and a TPU 8i for inference — positioned to lower cloud AI costs and compete with Nvidia on infrastructure. This supports cloud margin expansion and hardware/service revenue upside. Positive Sentiment: Google launched the Gemini Enterprise Agent Platform to build and deploy agentic AI for businesses — a strategic product aimed at monetizing generative AI across large enterprises and driving Google Cloud adoption. Article Title

Google launched the Gemini Enterprise Agent Platform to build and deploy agentic AI for businesses — a strategic product aimed at monetizing generative AI across large enterprises and driving Google Cloud adoption. Positive Sentiment: Google Cloud committed a $750 million partner fund to accelerate agentic AI adoption among consulting, SI and software partners — an investment that can speed customer deployments and lift services revenue. Article Title

Google Cloud committed a $750 million partner fund to accelerate agentic AI adoption among consulting, SI and software partners — an investment that can speed customer deployments and lift services revenue. Positive Sentiment: Merck announced a multiyear partnership, investing up to $1 billion in Google Cloud to deploy AI across R&D, manufacturing and commercial operations — a material enterprise win that validates Google’s enterprise AI stack. Article Title

Merck announced a multiyear partnership, investing up to $1 billion in Google Cloud to deploy AI across R&D, manufacturing and commercial operations — a material enterprise win that validates Google’s enterprise AI stack. Positive Sentiment: Product integrations expand monetization vectors: major Workspace AI updates (drafting/Sheets automation) and Chrome “auto browse” enterprise features embed Gemini into user workflows, increasing stickiness and upsell potential. Article Title Article Title

Product integrations expand monetization vectors: major Workspace AI updates (drafting/Sheets automation) and Chrome “auto browse” enterprise features embed Gemini into user workflows, increasing stickiness and upsell potential. Positive Sentiment: Multiple analyst updates raised targets (BMO to $410; Cantor Fitzgerald and KeyCorp also raised targets), reflecting increased sell-side conviction about Alphabet’s AI/cash-flow upside. That analyst momentum often amplifies positive price reaction. Article Title

Multiple analyst updates raised targets (BMO to $410; Cantor Fitzgerald and KeyCorp also raised targets), reflecting increased sell-side conviction about Alphabet’s AI/cash-flow upside. That analyst momentum often amplifies positive price reaction. Neutral Sentiment: Ecosystem and security partners (Exabeam, Vodafone, Thinking Machines Lab expansion) showed integrations and vendor deals that ease enterprise adoption but are longer‑term revenue drivers rather than immediate catalysts. Article Title

Ecosystem and security partners (Exabeam, Vodafone, Thinking Machines Lab expansion) showed integrations and vendor deals that ease enterprise adoption but are longer‑term revenue drivers rather than immediate catalysts. Negative Sentiment: Offsetting items: a small insider sell note was reported, which prompted modest near-term selling pressure for some investors. Insider moves can weigh on sentiment even as fundamentals improve. Article Title

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GOOGL. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday. Tigress Financial set a $415.00 price target on shares of Alphabet and gave the company a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. China Renaissance lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Alphabet from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $369.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GOOGL

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google's core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google's consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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