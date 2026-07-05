Apollon Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Super Micro Computer, Inc. $SMCI

Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,502 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $695,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SMCI. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arax Advisory Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. SHP Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 2,564.1% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,039 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company's stock.

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Super Micro Computer Price Performance

Shares of SMCI opened at $27.22 on Friday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.48 and a 12 month high of $62.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.84. The company has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.94.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.39 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 17.49%. Super Micro Computer's revenue was up 122.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Super Micro Computer has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.790 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Super Micro Computer News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Super Micro Computer this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on SMCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Super Micro Computer from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a "peer perform" rating for the company. Citigroup reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $31.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Super Micro Computer from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $38.57.

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Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc (Supermicro) is a technology company that designs, develops and manufactures high-performance server, storage and networking solutions for enterprise, cloud, data center, high performance computing (HPC) and edge computing customers. The company's product portfolio includes rackmount and blade servers, storage subsystems, motherboards, chassis, power supplies and networking components, with an emphasis on high-density, energy-efficient configurations and platforms optimized for GPU-accelerated workloads and artificial intelligence applications.

Headquartered in San Jose, California, Supermicro combines in-house engineering with a global manufacturing and distribution footprint to deliver configurable, application-specific systems.

Further Reading

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