Apollon Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Victoria's Secret & Co. $VSXY

Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Victoria's Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSXY - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 20,278 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $940,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VSXY. Bbfit Investments PTE Ltd. acquired a new stake in Victoria's Secret & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $558,521,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Victoria's Secret & Co. by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,748,614 shares of the company's stock worth $473,912,000 after purchasing an additional 263,079 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Victoria's Secret & Co. by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,549,501 shares of the company's stock valued at $69,187,000 after purchasing an additional 238,516 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its stake in shares of Victoria's Secret & Co. by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 2,363,850 shares of the company's stock valued at $64,155,000 after purchasing an additional 572,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Victoria's Secret & Co. by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,011,366 shares of the company's stock valued at $108,956,000 after purchasing an additional 199,170 shares during the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Victoria's Secret & Co. Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE VSXY opened at $76.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.07. Victoria's Secret & Co. has a 1 year low of $17.53 and a 1 year high of $88.57.

Victoria's Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSXY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Victoria's Secret & Co. had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 38.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Victoria's Secret & Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Victoria's Secret & Co.

In related news, major shareholder International Pte Ltd Bbrc sold 1,107,672 shares of Victoria's Secret & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.11, for a total transaction of $88,735,603.92. Following the transaction, the insider owned 9,202,959 shares of the company's stock, valued at $737,249,045.49. The trade was a 10.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 1,411,601 shares of company stock valued at $115,398,210 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Victoria's Secret & Co. from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Research raised shares of Victoria's Secret & Co. from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. UBS Group downgraded Victoria's Secret & Co. from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and increased their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Victoria's Secret & Co. from $56.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Victoria's Secret & Co. from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $82.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on VSXY

Victoria's Secret & Co. Profile

Victoria’s Secret & Co is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of intimate apparel, beauty products and accessories for women. The company operates a portfolio of brands that includes Victoria’s Secret, renowned for its lingerie, bras and sleepwear; PINK, a line targeting younger consumers with activewear and lifestyle products; and Victoria’s Secret Beauty, offering fragrances, cosmetics and personal care items. Products are sold through retail stores as well as direct-to-consumer channels, including e-commerce platforms and mobile applications.

The origins of Victoria’s Secret date back to 1977, when founders Roy and Gaye Raymond opened the first store in San Francisco.

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