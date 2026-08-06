Apple Inc. $AAPL is Earned Wealth Advisors LLC's 8th Largest Position

Earned Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,214 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after acquiring an additional 19,960 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 3.4% of Earned Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in Apple were worth $50,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Norges Bank bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth $52,266,468,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the 1st quarter worth $17,472,482,000. Cardano Risk Management B.V. raised its holdings in Apple by 890.7% during the fourth quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 41,984,810 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $11,413,990,000 after acquiring an additional 37,746,784 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 20,464.8% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,069,029 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $5,553,753,000 after acquiring an additional 26,937,401 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,426,283,914 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $387,749,545,000 after acquiring an additional 26,856,752 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In related news, insider Ben Borders sold 1,274 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $369,460.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 38,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,226,770. The trade was a 3.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, July 31st. HSBC raised Apple from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $366.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Bank of America restated a "buy" rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $350.00 target price (up from $310.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $330.44.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AAPL

Key Headlines Impacting Apple

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Apple Price Performance

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $311.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.09. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $205.59 and a 12 month high of $344.57. The business's 50-day moving average is $309.43 and its 200 day moving average is $282.62.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.13. Apple had a return on equity of 135.46% and a net margin of 27.62%.The business had revenue of $109.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $109.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th. Apple's dividend payout ratio is currently 12.39%.

About Apple

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

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