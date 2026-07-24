Apple Inc. $AAPL Shares Acquired by Main Street Research LLC

Main Street Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 38.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 403,578 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after purchasing an additional 112,641 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 6.0% of Main Street Research LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Main Street Research LLC's holdings in Apple were worth $102,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. First Horizon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 273,381 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $69,381,000 after buying an additional 24,637 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Apple by 5.7% during the first quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 72,408 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $18,376,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Apple by 3.7% during the first quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 117,630 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $29,853,000 after acquiring an additional 4,181 shares during the last quarter. North Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.9% during the first quarter. North Capital Inc. now owns 16,775 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $4,257,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 0.9% in the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,625 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Apple News

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Positive Sentiment: Ford will integrate Apple Maps and Apple software into upcoming lower-cost EVs and self-driving features, expanding Apple’s automotive footprint and creating another potential platform for its services ecosystem. Ford Will Use Apple Software in New Self-Driving System

Ford will integrate Apple Maps and Apple software into upcoming lower-cost EVs and self-driving features, expanding Apple’s automotive footprint and creating another potential platform for its services ecosystem. Positive Sentiment: Reports that Apple is preparing a smarter shopping assistant for the App Store and testing a more AI-driven buying experience suggest new ways to improve commerce, engagement, and monetization across its ecosystem. Apple Tests Smarter Shopping Experience

Reports that Apple is preparing a smarter shopping assistant for the App Store and testing a more AI-driven buying experience suggest new ways to improve commerce, engagement, and monetization across its ecosystem. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street sentiment remains constructive in places, with Morgan Stanley reportedly raising its Apple target and several pieces arguing Apple could be an underappreciated AI beneficiary as it readies new Macs, iMacs, and other hardware built for AI demand. Apple Plans To Overhaul Computers to Meet AI Demand

Wall Street sentiment remains constructive in places, with Morgan Stanley reportedly raising its Apple target and several pieces arguing Apple could be an underappreciated AI beneficiary as it readies new Macs, iMacs, and other hardware built for AI demand. Neutral Sentiment: Samsung’s new foldables and the broader “AI hardware” race are keeping Apple in the spotlight, but the news is mostly competitive context rather than a direct near-term catalyst.

Samsung’s new foldables and the broader “AI hardware” race are keeping Apple in the spotlight, but the news is mostly competitive context rather than a direct near-term catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Apple lost a key court bid, leaving a $634 million Apple Watch blood-oxygen patent verdict in place, which keeps legal overhangs alive and could raise investor concern about additional costs or product restrictions. Apple Fails to Overturn $634 Million Masimo Verdict

Apple lost a key court bid, leaving a $634 million Apple Watch blood-oxygen patent verdict in place, which keeps legal overhangs alive and could raise investor concern about additional costs or product restrictions. Negative Sentiment: Multiple market notes point to Apple’s valuation being rich and the stock being vulnerable to volatility into earnings, with some analysts warning that momentum may be peaking after a strong run.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In related news, insider Ben Borders sold 116 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.14, for a total transaction of $34,236.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 38,713 shares in the company, valued at $11,425,754.82. This represents a 0.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of Apple stock opened at $321.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $4.72 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $305.96 and a 200-day moving average of $278.63. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $201.50 and a 1-year high of $334.99.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 146.69%. The business had revenue of $111.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Apple's previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Apple's payout ratio is presently 13.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on AAPL. Robert W. Baird set a $310.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Apple from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wedbush reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, June 5th. KGI Securities downgraded shares of Apple from an "outperform" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an "underweight" rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $326.83.

Read Our Latest Report on AAPL

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

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