Apple Inc. $AAPL Shares Purchased by One Plus One Wealth Management LLC

One Plus One Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 37.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,881 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 1.7% of One Plus One Wealth Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Apple were worth $4,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its holdings in Apple by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 35,319 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $8,845,000 after acquiring an additional 6,982 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 54,085 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $13,544,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 537,314 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $134,554,000 after purchasing an additional 69,207 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66,857 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $16,742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highview Capital Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 50,264 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $12,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Key Headlines Impacting Apple

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Apple from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird set a $310.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Bank of America reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, KGI Securities lowered shares of Apple from an "outperform" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $314.85.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AAPL

Apple Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $294.38 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $201.50 and a 1 year high of $317.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business's fifty day moving average is $293.69 and its 200-day moving average is $273.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.10.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 146.69% and a net margin of 27.15%.The business had revenue of $111.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. This is a boost from Apple's previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Apple's dividend payout ratio is 13.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 1,534 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $421,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 13,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,675,650. The trade was a 10.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ben Borders sold 1,274 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $369,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 38,713 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,226,770. This trade represents a 3.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 2,924 shares of company stock valued at $825,546 in the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

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