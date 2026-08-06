Apple Inc. $AAPL Shares Sold by Beta Wealth Group Inc.

Beta Wealth Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 35.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,471 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after selling 6,716 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 1.3% of Beta Wealth Group Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Beta Wealth Group Inc.'s holdings in Apple were worth $3,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,426,283,914 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $387,749,545,000 after buying an additional 26,856,752 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Apple by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 604,056,505 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $164,218,801,000 after buying an additional 6,555,392 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 358,032,517 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $97,031,587,000 after buying an additional 1,866,103 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 230,483,035 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $62,659,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,651 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,266,468,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, insider Ben Borders sold 1,274 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $369,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 38,713 shares in the company, valued at $11,226,770. This trade represents a 3.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Apple

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Apple Trading Up 0.5%

AAPL opened at $311.00 on Thursday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $309.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $282.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.09. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $205.59 and a twelve month high of $344.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $109.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.04 billion. Apple had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 135.46%. The business's revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Apple's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AAPL. Bank of America reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, June 8th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. HSBC upgraded shares of Apple from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $366.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays reissued an "underweight" rating and set a $245.00 price target (down from $253.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $330.44.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Apple

Apple Profile

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

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