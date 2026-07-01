Apple Inc. $AAPL Shares Sold by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. decreased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 170,335 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after selling 3,129 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 0.5% of Blue Trust Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Blue Trust Inc.'s holdings in Apple were worth $43,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 6.4% during the third quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 97,177 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,808 shares during the last quarter. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 1,800.0% in the 1st quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Timmons Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AAPL. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Apple from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays reiterated an "underweight" rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, June 8th. Maxim Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $350.00 price target (up from $310.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $314.85.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Apple

Apple News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $289.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $293.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.27. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $201.50 and a 12-month high of $317.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $111.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $109.46 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 146.69% and a net margin of 27.15%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Apple's previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Apple's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 1,534 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $421,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 13,366 shares in the company, valued at $3,675,650. The trade was a 10.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 64,949 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.23, for a total value of $16,511,984.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,280,418 shares in the company, valued at $833,980,668.14. The trade was a 1.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 97,875 shares of company stock valued at $24,998,541 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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