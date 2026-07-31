Apple Inc. $AAPL Shares Sold by Three Seasons Wealth LLC

Three Seasons Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 97.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,465 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after selling 481,000 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 1.3% of Three Seasons Wealth LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Three Seasons Wealth LLC's holdings in Apple were worth $3,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $52,266,468,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the 1st quarter valued at about $17,472,482,000. Cardano Risk Management B.V. grew its position in Apple by 890.7% in the 4th quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 41,984,810 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $11,413,990,000 after acquiring an additional 37,746,784 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Apple by 20,464.8% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,069,029 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $5,553,753,000 after acquiring an additional 26,937,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,426,283,914 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $387,749,545,000 after purchasing an additional 26,856,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AAPL. HSBC raised shares of Apple from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $366.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Apple from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Apple from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $310.00 price target (up from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $276.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $327.40.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AAPL

Apple Stock Down 1.4%

AAPL stock opened at $333.43 on Friday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $309.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $281.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.32, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.10. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.50 and a fifty-two week high of $344.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.13. Apple had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 146.69%. The company had revenue of $109.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 8.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th. Apple's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.06%.

Apple News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Positive Sentiment: Apple reported record June-quarter revenue of approximately $109.4 billion, up 16% year over year, while diluted EPS of $2.02 rose 29% and exceeded Wall Street expectations. Strong iPhone and Mac sales drove the results. Apple reports third quarter results

Apple reported record June-quarter revenue of approximately $109.4 billion, up 16% year over year, while diluted EPS of $2.02 rose 29% and exceeded Wall Street expectations. Strong iPhone and Mac sales drove the results. Positive Sentiment: The company said its active installed base reached an all-time high, and iPhone, Mac and Services each posted June-quarter revenue records. Apple also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.27 per share. Apple Q3 revenue rises

The company said its active installed base reached an all-time high, and iPhone, Mac and Services each posted June-quarter revenue records. Apple also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.27 per share. Neutral Sentiment: Apple indicated that a revamped Siri could eventually become a paid service for heavy users, offering a potential long-term monetization opportunity as the company expands its consumer-AI strategy. Tim Cook says Apple may charge for AI Siri

Apple indicated that a revamped Siri could eventually become a paid service for heavy users, offering a potential long-term monetization opportunity as the company expands its consumer-AI strategy. Neutral Sentiment: Thursday marked Tim Cook’s final earnings call as CEO before he steps down in September, adding leadership-transition uncertainty despite incoming CEO John Ternus’s expected continuity.

Thursday marked Tim Cook’s final earnings call as CEO before he steps down in September, adding leadership-transition uncertainty despite incoming CEO John Ternus’s expected continuity. Negative Sentiment: Apple’s fiscal fourth-quarter revenue outlook of $111.7 billion to $113.7 billion was below the roughly $114.3 billion consensus estimate. The cautious forecast is a key reason the stock has decreased despite the quarterly beat.

Apple’s fiscal fourth-quarter revenue outlook of $111.7 billion to $113.7 billion was below the roughly $114.3 billion consensus estimate. The cautious forecast is a key reason the stock has decreased despite the quarterly beat. Negative Sentiment: The generative-AI hardware boom is driving severe memory and component shortages. Apple is stockpiling inventory, but CEO Tim Cook warned that the impact of higher memory prices will worsen, pressuring product margins and potentially requiring further price increases. The quarter’s 50.1% gross margin benefited by about two percentage points from tariff refunds, a benefit that may not recur. Apple stockpiles inventory

The generative-AI hardware boom is driving severe memory and component shortages. Apple is stockpiling inventory, but CEO Tim Cook warned that the impact of higher memory prices will worsen, pressuring product margins and potentially requiring further price increases. The quarter’s 50.1% gross margin benefited by about two percentage points from tariff refunds, a benefit that may not recur. Negative Sentiment: Services revenue missed expectations, with Apple citing a slowdown in gaming and the effects of App Store changes. Weaker-than-expected China performance also raised concerns about regional demand and competition.

Services revenue missed expectations, with Apple citing a slowdown in gaming and the effects of App Store changes. Weaker-than-expected China performance also raised concerns about regional demand and competition. Negative Sentiment: With Apple valued near $5 trillion and trading at roughly 40 times earnings, investors had set very high expectations. That premium leaves less room for disappointment in growth, margins or guidance. Apple forecasts slower growth

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Ben Borders sold 116 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.14, for a total transaction of $34,236.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 38,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,425,754.82. The trade was a 0.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

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