Apple Inc. $AAPL Stock Holdings Trimmed by Impact Partnership Wealth LLC

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,929 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after selling 1,780 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 1.5% of Impact Partnership Wealth LLC's holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC's holdings in Apple were worth $12,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 1,800.0% during the 1st quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Timmons Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company's stock.

Get Apple alerts: Sign Up

More Apple News

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 1,534 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $421,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 13,366 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,675,650. The trade was a 10.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ben Borders sold 1,274 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $369,460.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 38,713 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,226,770. This trade represents a 3.19% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 2,924 shares of company stock worth $825,546 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Apple Price Performance

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $315.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $299.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $275.26. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $201.50 and a 12-month high of $317.40.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $111.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.46 billion. Apple had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 146.69%. Apple's quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Apple's previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. Apple's dividend payout ratio is currently 13.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, June 8th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Apple from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. KeyCorp reiterated a "sector weight" rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $310.00 price objective (up from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $314.85.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Apple

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Apple, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Apple wasn't on the list.

While Apple currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here