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Apple Inc. $AAPL Stock Position Lessened by MIdWestOne Financial Group Inc.

Written by MarketBeat
June 12, 2026
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Key Points

  • MIdWestOne Financial Group trimmed its Apple stake by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, selling 3,201 shares and ending with 129,033 shares valued at about $35.1 million. Apple remains its third-largest holding and makes up about 3.9% of the portfolio.
  • Apple continues to attract major institutional support overall, with hedge funds and other investors owning 67.73% of the company. The article highlights sizable positions and additions from firms like Vanguard, Northern Trust, Norges Bank, and Nuveen.
  • Recent sentiment around Apple is mixed: analysts remain generally positive after WWDC and Apple beat earnings expectations, but some investors were underwhelmed by the Siri AI rollout and near-term upside concerns persist. The stock was up 1.4% in Friday trading, and Apple also recently raised its quarterly dividend to $0.27 per share.
  • Interested in Apple? Here are five stocks we like better.

MIdWestOne Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,033 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after selling 3,201 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 3.9% of MIdWestOne Financial Group Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. MIdWestOne Financial Group Inc.'s holdings in Apple were worth $35,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,266,468,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the first quarter worth approximately $17,472,482,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 20,464.8% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,069,029 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $5,553,753,000 after buying an additional 26,937,401 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,426,283,914 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $387,749,545,000 after buying an additional 26,856,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 171,385,531 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $42,918,365,000 after buying an additional 20,079,472 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Apple

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 1,534 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $421,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 13,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,675,650. The trade was a 10.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O'brien sold 30,002 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.35, for a total transaction of $7,661,010.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 136,810 shares in the company, valued at $34,934,433.50. This represents a 17.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 97,759 shares of company stock worth $24,964,305. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp reissued a "sector weight" rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Bank of America reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $380.00 price objective (up from $330.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $314.59.

View Our Latest Report on AAPL

Apple Trading Up 1.4%

Apple stock opened at $295.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.75, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $195.07 and a 1 year high of $317.40. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $284.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $272.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $111.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $109.46 billion. Apple had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 146.69%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. This is an increase from Apple's previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Apple's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.06%.

Apple Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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