Appleton Partners Inc. MA Sells 4,269 Shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Appleton Partners Inc. MA trimmed its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT - Free Report) by 66.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,147 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 4,269 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA's holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LMT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,638,936 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $4,178,399,000 after purchasing an additional 114,900 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,728,551 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $2,770,729,000 after buying an additional 527,523 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,384,753 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $1,190,493,000 after buying an additional 79,491 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,196,058 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $1,096,294,000 after buying an additional 87,663 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,670,284 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $807,866,000 after buying an additional 10,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $683.00 to $538.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Citigroup upgraded Lockheed Martin from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price target for the company from $571.00 to $582.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $675.00 to $653.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $770.00 to $680.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $650.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $613.63.

View Our Latest Analysis on LMT

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE:LMT opened at $544.75 on Monday. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a one year low of $410.11 and a one year high of $692.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $125.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $520.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $569.22.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $6.79 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $18.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 101.64%. Lockheed Martin's revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.28 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.350-30.250 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 29.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $3.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $13.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. Lockheed Martin's dividend payout ratio is currently 66.83%.

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About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation NYSE: LMT is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin's product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

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