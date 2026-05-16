Applied Finance Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Aptiv PLC $APTV

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV - Free Report) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 258,638 shares of the auto parts company's stock after selling 36,059 shares during the quarter. Aptiv comprises 1.4% of Applied Finance Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Aptiv worth $19,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,754,226 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $665,433,000 after buying an additional 111,506 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,579,726 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $349,067,000 after buying an additional 1,167,946 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,523,145 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $389,986,000 after buying an additional 1,595,276 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,194,909 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $361,385,000 after purchasing an additional 948,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,831,441 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $261,381,000 after purchasing an additional 315,824 shares during the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptiv Trading Down 5.5%

NYSE APTV opened at $54.39 on Friday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $63.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.65. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $52.38 and a 52 week high of $88.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.18, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.42.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.03 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. Aptiv has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-6.100 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.300-1.500 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $84.00 to $74.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Aptiv from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Aptiv from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Aptiv from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $84.82.

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Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv plc is a global automotive technology company that develops safer, greener and more connected solutions for the mobility industry. The company designs and supplies advanced electrical architectures, electronic systems and software that enable vehicle connectivity, active safety, advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving capabilities. Aptiv's customers include major automakers and mobility service providers seeking to integrate higher levels of automation, electrification and software-defined features into production vehicles and mobility platforms.

Product and service offerings span vehicle electrical systems and wiring, connectors and harnesses, high-voltage electrification components, power electronics and charging solutions, sensors and compute platforms that support ADAS and autonomous functions, and the software and services required to integrate and manage these systems.

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