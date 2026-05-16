Applied Finance Capital Management LLC Has $23.12 Million Position in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 25.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,595 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after selling 41,196 shares during the period. Oracle makes up 1.7% of Applied Finance Capital Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC's holdings in Oracle were worth $23,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Oracle by 1.8% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 406,544 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $114,336,000 after acquiring an additional 7,320 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 3.2% in the third quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 99,400 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $27,955,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 62.1% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 483,000 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $135,839,000 after acquiring an additional 184,996 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $1,677,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,107,586 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $311,497,000 after acquiring an additional 246,243 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Oracle News

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Positive Sentiment: 24/7 Wall St. reiterated a bullish view on Oracle (ORCL) , setting a 12-month price target of about $245 and pointing to strong backlog growth and accelerating cloud infrastructure economics as key upside drivers.

24/7 Wall St. reiterated a bullish view on , setting a 12-month price target of about $245 and pointing to strong backlog growth and accelerating cloud infrastructure economics as key upside drivers. Positive Sentiment: Wedbush said Oracle is building a durable position for the next phase of the AI cycle, suggesting the market may be underestimating its role in future AI demand.

Wedbush said Oracle is building a durable position for the next phase of the AI cycle, suggesting the market may be underestimating its role in future AI demand. Positive Sentiment: Coverage focused on Oracle’s “AI heavyweight” status as investors increasingly view its legacy software base, cloud expansion, and AI infrastructure exposure as a major advantage. Oracle Went From Tech Dinosaur to AI Heavyweight

Coverage focused on Oracle’s “AI heavyweight” status as investors increasingly view its legacy software base, cloud expansion, and AI infrastructure exposure as a major advantage. Positive Sentiment: Oracle also drew attention for expanding its agentic AI push through U.S. defense partnerships, reinforcing the idea that its AI platform is gaining traction in high-value government and enterprise use cases. Oracle Expands Its Agentic AI Push Through U.S. Defense Partnerships

Oracle also drew attention for expanding its agentic AI push through U.S. defense partnerships, reinforcing the idea that its AI platform is gaining traction in high-value government and enterprise use cases. Neutral Sentiment: Oracle added Cleveland Clinic CEO Tomislav Mihaljevic to its board, which may support its healthcare strategy but is unlikely to be an immediate stock-moving catalyst. Oracle adds Cleveland Clinic CEO to board of directors

Oracle Stock Performance

ORCL opened at $193.13 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $162.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.92. The company has a market cap of $555.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. Oracle Corporation has a 1-year low of $134.57 and a 1-year high of $345.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $17.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.91 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 62.70%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. Oracle's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total transaction of $2,642,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,429 shares in the company, valued at $604,155.51. This trade represents a 81.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 40.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Oracle from $400.00 to $320.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Oracle from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Oracle from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and cut their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $261.46.

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About Oracle

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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