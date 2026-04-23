Applied Fundamental Research LLC Has $11.82 Million Stock Position in Dycom Industries, Inc. $DY

Applied Fundamental Research LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY - Free Report) by 35.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,972 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 19,046 shares during the quarter. Dycom Industries comprises about 11.7% of Applied Fundamental Research LLC's holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Applied Fundamental Research LLC owned 0.12% of Dycom Industries worth $11,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DY. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its stake in Dycom Industries by 57.1% in the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 110 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Dycom Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 259.4% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 115 shares of the construction company's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.33% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DY shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Dycom Industries from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Dycom Industries from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Dycom Industries from $426.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $365.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dycom Industries has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $431.64.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DY

Dycom Industries Stock Performance

Dycom Industries stock opened at $407.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.98 and a 1-year high of $445.52. The firm has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $381.71 and a 200-day moving average of $350.96.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The construction company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 5.07%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Dycom Industries has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.570-2.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 12.88 EPS for the current year.

Dycom Industries Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc NYSE: DY is a leading provider of specialty contracting services to the telecommunications industry in North America. The company delivers engineering, construction, installation and maintenance solutions for communications infrastructure, supporting a broad range of network technologies and system architectures. Dycom's services span outside plant construction, cable placement, fiber optic deployment, wireless and wireline network engineering, as well as testing and turn-up services for voice, data and video applications.

Dycom's customer base includes major telecommunications carriers, cable operators, utility companies and competitive local exchange carriers.

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