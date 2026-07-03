Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. $AIT Shares Sold by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp lowered its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT - Free Report) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 439,436 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 44,624 shares during the quarter. Applied Industrial Technologies accounts for 1.0% of Boston Trust Walden Corp's investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 1.18% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $116,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AIT. James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 56.5% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 2,831 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 6,177 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,865,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company's stock.

Get AIT alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Industrial Technologies

In related news, VP Warren E. Hoffner III sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total value of $2,448,320.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 40,751 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,471,436.04. This represents a 16.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Madhuri A. Andrews sold 3,845 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.89, for a total transaction of $1,268,427.05. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,951 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,633,285.39. This trade represents a 43.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 1.60% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on AIT shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Friday, April 24th. DA Davidson began coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a "buy" rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut Applied Industrial Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird set a $317.00 target price on Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Industrial Technologies currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $323.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock opened at $330.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $315.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $287.46. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $238.34 and a 12-month high of $345.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.83.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 8.34%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. Applied Industrial Technologies has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.850-2.960 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 10.640-10.750 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 10.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Applied Industrial Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.26%.

Applied Industrial Technologies Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol AIT, is a leading distributor of industrial products and services. The company offers a comprehensive range of bearings, power transmission components, fluid power products, industrial rubber products, and automation solutions. Through its network of distribution centers and branch locations, Applied Industrial Technologies serves diverse end markets including manufacturing, oil and gas, mining, food and beverage, and wastewater treatment.

Founded in 1923 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Applied Industrial Technologies has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Applied Industrial Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Applied Industrial Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Applied Industrial Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here