Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT Shares Sold by Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc.

Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. lowered its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT - Free Report) by 35.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,005 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock after selling 1,662 shares during the period. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc.'s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMAT. Private Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 4.9% during the first quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 531 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC now owns 15,607 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock valued at $5,334,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. EWA LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. EWA LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank raised its stake in Applied Materials by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 9,686 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock worth $3,311,000 after acquiring an additional 3,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ lifted its position in Applied Materials by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ now owns 264,856 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock worth $90,525,000 after acquiring an additional 7,061 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Applied Materials alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 9,250 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.77, for a total transaction of $5,547,872.50. Following the sale, the director owned 40,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,326,071.43. This trade represents a 18.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.28, for a total transaction of $25,264,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 356,642 shares of the company's stock, valued at $180,204,069.76. The trade was a 12.30% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 199,767 shares of company stock worth $114,104,709. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $694.64 on Tuesday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.46 and a 52-week high of $708.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $551.52 billion, a PE ratio of 65.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $479.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $381.14.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $7.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 36.97% and a net margin of 29.31%.Applied Materials's revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. Applied Materials has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.160-3.560 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Applied Materials's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. B. Riley Financial lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $550.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "equal weight" rating and issued a $502.00 target price (up from $454.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $400.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Twenty-seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $541.06.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AMAT

Applied Materials News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Applied Materials this week:

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc is a U.S.-based supplier of equipment, services and software used to manufacture semiconductor chips, flat panel displays and other advanced materials. Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, the company designs and sells capital equipment and related technologies that enable production of integrated circuits, display panels and materials used across the electronics supply chain.

Applied Materials' offerings include process equipment and factory software that support critical steps in device fabrication, such as deposition, etch, implantation, inspection and metrology, as well as systems for packaging and advanced heterogeneous integration.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Applied Materials, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Applied Materials wasn't on the list.

While Applied Materials currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here