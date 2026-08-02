AptarGroup, Inc. $ATR Shares Acquired by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR - Free Report) by 66.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,308 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 9,706 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.'s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $3,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 231.1% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 202 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 214.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 169.5% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 283 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 88.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on ATR shares. Bank of America upgraded AptarGroup from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AptarGroup has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $170.80.

Read Our Latest Report on AptarGroup

AptarGroup Stock Up 0.2%

ATR opened at $134.13 on Friday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.23 and a 1 year high of $158.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $123.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.39.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.07. AptarGroup had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. AptarGroup's revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. AptarGroup has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.450-1.530 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. AptarGroup's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AptarGroup

In related news, EVP Irene Elizabeth Hudson sold 1,264 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.43, for a total transaction of $156,015.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,676.40. The trade was a 46.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shiela Vinczeller sold 3,555 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $400,328.55. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 27,078 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,049,253.58. This trade represents a 11.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.73% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about AptarGroup

Here are the key news stories impacting AptarGroup this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results exceeded expectations. AptarGroup reported adjusted earnings of $1.42 per share, above the $1.34–$1.35 analyst consensus, while revenue rose 6.3% year over year to approximately $1.03 billion, also topping estimates. The earnings and revenue outperformance is likely supporting the stock. AptarGroup Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

AptarGroup reported adjusted earnings of $1.42 per share, above the $1.34–$1.35 analyst consensus, while revenue rose 6.3% year over year to approximately $1.03 billion, also topping estimates. The earnings and revenue outperformance is likely supporting the stock. Positive Sentiment: Revenue momentum remained healthy. Management’s earnings presentation and conference call provided additional detail on the quarter and highlighted the company’s operating performance, with revenue growth helping offset pressure on profitability. AptarGroup 2026 Q2 Results Presentation AptarGroup Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Management’s earnings presentation and conference call provided additional detail on the quarter and highlighted the company’s operating performance, with revenue growth helping offset pressure on profitability. Neutral Sentiment: Third-quarter guidance was broadly in line. AptarGroup forecast EPS of $1.45 to $1.53, compared with the $1.46 consensus estimate. The outlook avoids a major negative surprise but does not provide a clear upside catalyst. AptarGroup Earnings Report

AptarGroup forecast EPS of $1.45 to $1.53, compared with the $1.46 consensus estimate. The outlook avoids a major negative surprise but does not provide a clear upside catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Profitability declined year over year. Q2 EPS fell from $1.66 a year earlier to $1.42, despite revenue growth. That decline may limit investor enthusiasm and reflects continued pressure on margins, which stood at approximately 10%. AptarGroup Q2 Earnings Snapshot

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc is a global provider of advanced dispensing, sealing and protection solutions for consumer and pharmaceutical markets. The company designs and manufactures a broad portfolio of products that enable the controlled delivery of liquids, gels, powders and aerosols. Its customer base spans beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical sectors, where innovation in packaging and drug‐delivery devices drives brand differentiation and regulatory compliance.

In the consumer markets, AptarGroup offers pumps, actuators, valves, closures and specialized bottles engineered for precision, convenience and sustainability.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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