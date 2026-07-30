AptarGroup, Inc. $ATR Shares Acquired by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR - Free Report) by 562.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 348,929 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 296,282 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned 0.55% of AptarGroup worth $43,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its holdings in AptarGroup by 231.1% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 202 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 214.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in AptarGroup by 169.5% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 283 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 88.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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AptarGroup Trading Down 1.2%

AptarGroup stock opened at $136.19 on Thursday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.23 and a 52-week high of $158.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $122.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.56.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 9.98%.The business had revenue of $982.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. AptarGroup's payout ratio is currently 32.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Research raised AptarGroup from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised AptarGroup from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AptarGroup currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $170.80.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AptarGroup

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Shiela Vinczeller sold 3,555 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $400,328.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 27,078 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,049,253.58. This represents a 11.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Irene Elizabeth Hudson sold 1,264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.43, for a total transaction of $156,015.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,480 shares of the company's stock, valued at $182,676.40. This represents a 46.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company's stock.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc is a global provider of advanced dispensing, sealing and protection solutions for consumer and pharmaceutical markets. The company designs and manufactures a broad portfolio of products that enable the controlled delivery of liquids, gels, powders and aerosols. Its customer base spans beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical sectors, where innovation in packaging and drug‐delivery devices drives brand differentiation and regulatory compliance.

In the consumer markets, AptarGroup offers pumps, actuators, valves, closures and specialized bottles engineered for precision, convenience and sustainability.

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