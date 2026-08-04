AptarGroup, Inc. $ATR Stock Position Raised by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR - Free Report) by 24.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,227 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 15,158 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of AptarGroup worth $9,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in AptarGroup by 30,035.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 136,211 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $15,220,000 after purchasing an additional 135,759 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new position in AptarGroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,310,000. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 696.8% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 100,020 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $12,198,000 after buying an additional 87,467 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the first quarter worth about $505,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the first quarter worth about $2,357,000. Institutional investors own 88.52% of the company's stock.

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AptarGroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ATR opened at $136.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.23 and a 1-year high of $146.91. The business's 50 day moving average is $123.82 and its 200-day moving average is $126.79.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 9.22%.AptarGroup's revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. AptarGroup has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.450-1.530 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. AptarGroup's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Shiela Vinczeller sold 3,555 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $400,328.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 27,078 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,049,253.58. This trade represents a 11.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Hedi Tlili sold 8,854 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,195,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 15,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,076,165. This trade represents a 36.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 13,673 shares of company stock worth $1,751,634 in the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ATR shares. Bank of America raised AptarGroup from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $173.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on AptarGroup from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of AptarGroup from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $172.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ATR

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc is a global provider of advanced dispensing, sealing and protection solutions for consumer and pharmaceutical markets. The company designs and manufactures a broad portfolio of products that enable the controlled delivery of liquids, gels, powders and aerosols. Its customer base spans beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical sectors, where innovation in packaging and drug‐delivery devices drives brand differentiation and regulatory compliance.

In the consumer markets, AptarGroup offers pumps, actuators, valves, closures and specialized bottles engineered for precision, convenience and sustainability.

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