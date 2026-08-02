Aramark $ARMK Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK - Free Report) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 242,743 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 37,222 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.09% of Aramark worth $9,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Aramark by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,444 shares of the company's stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Aramark by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,152 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Aramark by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 10,590 shares of the company's stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Aramark by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,294 shares of the company's stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, Danske Bank A S raised its stake in shares of Aramark by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Danske Bank A S now owns 2,200 shares of the company's stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

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Aramark Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ARMK opened at $57.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $55.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.83. Aramark has a 12 month low of $35.07 and a 12 month high of $58.68.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 1.84%.Aramark's quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Aramark has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.180-2.280 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aramark will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aramark Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Aramark's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on ARMK. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Aramark in a report on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Aramark from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Aramark from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Aramark from $63.00 to $70.50 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Aramark in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $60.62.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ARMK

Aramark Profile

Aramark NYSE: ARMK is a global provider of food services, facilities management and uniform solutions, serving clients across a wide array of industries including education, healthcare, business and government. The company operates through three primary segments: Food and Support Services, Uniform and Career Apparel, and Facility Services, delivering integrated solutions designed to enhance guest experiences, improve operational efficiencies and maintain safe, clean environments. Aramark's offerings include corporate dining, patient and senior nutrition, campus dining, sports and entertainment concessions, custodial services, technical maintenance and industrial laundry.

Founded in 1959 and headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Aramark has expanded its footprint to more than 20 countries, with a strong presence in North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia.

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