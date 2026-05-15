Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension Acquires New Holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. $CCK

Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension acquired a new stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 246,910 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $25,424,000. Crown comprises about 0.6% of Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension's investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension owned about 0.21% of Crown at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Crown by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,514,736 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $436,078,000 after purchasing an additional 93,045 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Crown by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,467,550 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $333,197,000 after buying an additional 933,938 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Crown by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,979,842 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $287,823,000 after buying an additional 149,700 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its position in shares of Crown by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,541,183 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $261,666,000 after buying an additional 47,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Crown by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,729,113 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $167,013,000 after buying an additional 93,668 shares in the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.85, for a total transaction of $801,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 451,070 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $48,196,829.50. The trade was a 1.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Djalma Novaes, Jr. sold 29,734 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.80, for a total transaction of $3,413,463.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 88,052 shares in the company, valued at $10,108,369.60. The trade was a 25.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 52,234 shares of company stock worth $5,832,363 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on CCK shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Crown from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Crown in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Crown from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Crown in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Crown from $140.00 to $129.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $120.00.

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Crown Stock Performance

Crown stock opened at $99.02 on Friday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $102.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.21. The company has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.21 and a fifty-two week high of $116.62.

Crown (NYSE:CCK - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Crown had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 26.62%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. Crown has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-8.300 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.200 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Crown Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Crown's payout ratio is presently 22.29%.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc is a leading global supplier of rigid packaging products for consumer goods markets. The company designs, manufactures and sells metal packaging for beverage, food, household, personal care and specialty products. Its portfolio includes aluminum and steel beverage cans, steel food cans, aluminum aerosols, metal closures and ends, offering customers end-to-end solutions from design and prototyping to large-scale production.

Founded in 1919 as the Crown Cork & Seal Company, Crown has grown through strategic acquisitions and investments in advanced manufacturing technologies.

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