Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension Acquires New Holdings in Curtiss-Wright Corporation $CW

Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 43,149 shares of the aerospace company's stock, valued at approximately $23,787,000. Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension owned about 0.12% of Curtiss-Wright as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 208 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 683 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $750.74 on Friday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $706.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $641.28. The company has a market cap of $27.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Curtiss-Wright Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $401.01 and a fifty-two week high of $760.72.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $913.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.83 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. Curtiss-Wright has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.900-15.300 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Corporation will post 15.15 EPS for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Curtiss-Wright's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $760.00 target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird set a $870.00 price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $748.00 price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $718.00 to $728.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $724.00 price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Curtiss-Wright presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $738.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CW

Insider Buying and Selling at Curtiss-Wright

In related news, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 3,225 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $676.70, for a total transaction of $2,182,357.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 50,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,264,027.80. This trade represents a 5.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Kevin Rayment sold 907 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $677.38, for a total transaction of $614,383.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 31,493 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $21,332,728.34. This represents a 2.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 5,961 shares of company stock valued at $4,039,279 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company's stock.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation NYSE: CW is a diversified, global engineering company that designs, manufactures and services highly engineered products and integrated systems for the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets. Its offerings span a range of electromechanical, motion control and flow control technologies, including flight control and actuation systems, sensors and avionics components, pumps and valves, power conversion and heat exchangers, and platform integration solutions for marine and ground systems.

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