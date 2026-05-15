Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension Acquires New Holdings in Duke Energy Corporation $DUK

Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension acquired a new stake in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 201,831 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $23,657,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,754 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 23,162 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $2,825,000 after acquiring an additional 3,797 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 31,238 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $3,686,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 523.4% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 42,233 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $4,983,000 after buying an additional 35,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the second quarter worth about $954,000. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $139.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Monday, April 20th. They set a "buy" rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $139.00 to $136.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $140.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DUK

Key Stories Impacting Duke Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting Duke Energy this week:

Insider Activity at Duke Energy

In related news, SVP Regis T. Repko sold 962 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.86, for a total value of $123,001.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 3,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,142.56. This trade represents a 19.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Harry K. Sideris sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.37, for a total transaction of $2,487,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 96,102 shares in the company, valued at $11,952,205.74. The trade was a 17.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,462 shares of company stock worth $3,048,426. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Duke Energy Price Performance

DUK opened at $124.25 on Friday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $129.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.66. Duke Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $113.37 and a 1 year high of $134.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 0.41.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.06. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $9.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $1.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. Duke Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.24%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based electric power holding company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The company's core business is the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Duke Energy operates a mix of regulated electric utilities and non-regulated energy businesses, providing essential energy infrastructure and services across multiple states.

Its operating activities include owning and operating generation assets across a portfolio that encompasses nuclear, natural gas, coal, hydroelectric and an expanding array of renewable resources, as well as battery storage and grid modernization projects.

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