Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension Acquires New Position in Expedia Group, Inc. $EXPE

Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension acquired a new stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 89,023 shares of the online travel company's stock, valued at approximately $25,221,000. Expedia Group accounts for about 0.6% of Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension's investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension owned about 0.07% of Expedia Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Expedia Group by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the online travel company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rossby Financial LCC increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 161 shares of the online travel company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 970.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 182 shares of the online travel company's stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expedia Group

In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 8,225 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.82, for a total transaction of $1,816,244.50. Following the transaction, the insider owned 102,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,629,633.60. The trade was a 7.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 9.81% of the company's stock.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $217.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.30. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $238.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.61. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.05 and a twelve month high of $303.80.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The online travel company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 84.33%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Expedia Group's payout ratio is presently 16.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXPE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $345.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $281.00 to $225.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, B. Riley Financial lowered their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twenty-two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Expedia Group currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $284.06.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EXPE

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group NASDAQ: EXPE is a global travel technology company that operates an online marketplace connecting consumers, travel suppliers and third‑party partners. The company's platform enables search, comparison and booking of travel products and services, including hotels, airline tickets, vacation rentals, car rentals, cruises and packaged travel. Its portfolio comprises consumer-facing travel brands as well as corporate travel solutions and technology services that serve both leisure and business travelers.

Key offerings include consumer booking platforms and mobile apps that aggregate inventory from hotels, vacation rental managers, airlines and car rental companies, alongside ancillary travel services such as trip insurance and activities.

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