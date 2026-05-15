Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension Acquires New Shares in Consolidated Edison Inc $ED

Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 242,736 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $24,109,000. Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension owned approximately 0.07% of Consolidated Edison at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ED. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Aventura Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Dorato Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, WealthCollab LLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Consolidated Edison Stock Up 0.8%

NYSE ED opened at $107.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock's 50 day moving average is $111.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.42. The company has a market capitalization of $39.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.29. Consolidated Edison Inc has a 1-year low of $94.96 and a 1-year high of $116.23.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 8.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.26 earnings per share. Consolidated Edison has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison Inc will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.8875 per share. This represents a $3.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. Consolidated Edison's payout ratio is presently 59.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ED has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho set a $118.00 price objective on Consolidated Edison in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Evercore set a $116.00 price objective on Consolidated Edison in a research note on Monday. Weiss Ratings upgraded Consolidated Edison from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $109.14.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Consolidated Edison

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Consolidated Edison news, SVP Deneen L. Donnley sold 1,922 shares of Consolidated Edison stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.94, for a total transaction of $218,992.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 32,453 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,697,694.82. The trade was a 5.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.15% of the company's stock.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, commonly known as Con Edison, is an investor-owned energy company that primarily delivers electricity, natural gas and steam to customers in the New York metropolitan area. Its regulated utility operations include the distribution and transmission of electric power, the distribution of natural gas, and the operation of one of the largest district steam systems in the United States, serving commercial, institutional and residential customers in New York City and nearby counties.

The company operates through regulated utility subsidiaries that serve urban and suburban service territories, together with non-utility businesses that develop, own and manage energy infrastructure and clean energy projects.

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