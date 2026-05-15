Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension Acquires New Shares in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. $HST

Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,332,892 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $23,632,000. Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension owned approximately 0.19% of Host Hotels & Resorts at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HST. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 475.8% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec now owns 7,061,055 shares of the company's stock valued at $120,179,000 after purchasing an additional 5,834,750 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 96.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,390,395 shares of the company's stock valued at $176,845,000 after purchasing an additional 5,096,099 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 508.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 5,631,541 shares of the company's stock valued at $95,849,000 after purchasing an additional 4,705,282 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,217.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,909,382 shares of the company's stock valued at $69,313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,370,907 shares of the company's stock valued at $125,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999,082 shares during the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

HST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $21.92.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Host Hotels & Resorts

Insider Activity at Host Hotels & Resorts

In other news, EVP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 58,579 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $1,288,738.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 697,658 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,348,476. This trade represents a 7.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company's stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ HST opened at $21.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 7.91 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The company has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.10. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $22.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.91.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Host Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.16 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Host Hotels & Resorts's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.42%.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and managing premium lodging properties. The company's portfolio predominantly comprises luxury and upper-upscale hotels and resorts operated under leading global brands. Through strategic acquisitions, dispositions and capital investments, Host Hotels & Resorts seeks to enhance long-term value by aligning property-level operating performance with broader market trends in hospitality demand.

The company's holdings span major urban, resort and conference destinations across North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.

See Also

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