Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension Buys New Position in eBay Inc. $EBAY

Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension bought a new stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 277,255 shares of the e-commerce company's stock, valued at approximately $24,149,000. Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension owned approximately 0.06% of eBay at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of eBay by 10.9% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,459,405 shares of the e-commerce company's stock worth $223,683,000 after acquiring an additional 242,168 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in shares of eBay by 407.8% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 26,469 shares of the e-commerce company's stock worth $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 21,257 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of eBay by 30.1% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 181,787 shares of the e-commerce company's stock worth $16,534,000 after acquiring an additional 42,048 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of eBay by 31.6% during the third quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 59,129 shares of the e-commerce company's stock worth $5,378,000 after acquiring an additional 14,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of eBay by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,931,042 shares of the e-commerce company's stock worth $255,294,000 after acquiring an additional 113,553 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Stories Impacting eBay

Here are the key news stories impacting eBay this week:

Positive Sentiment: Citi raised its price target on eBay to $127 from $114 and kept a Buy rating, citing better execution and continued momentum in the company’s targeted growth categories. Citi Hikes eBay Price Target to $127: Better Execution Drives Q1 Beat

Citi raised its price target on eBay to $127 from $114 and kept a Buy rating, citing better execution and continued momentum in the company’s targeted growth categories. Positive Sentiment: Rothschild & Co Redburn also lifted its price target on eBay to $115 from $100, signaling that Wall Street sees some upside even after the recent run-up. Rothschild & Co Redburn Adjusts Price Target on eBay

Rothschild & Co Redburn also lifted its price target on eBay to $115 from $100, signaling that Wall Street sees some upside even after the recent run-up. Neutral Sentiment: eBay rejected GameStop CEO Ryan Cohen’s unsolicited $56 billion takeover proposal, calling it “neither credible nor attractive,” but the high-profile bid has increased investor attention on the stock and sparked speculation about possible shareholder pressure or other strategic alternatives. Ryan Cohen says eBay directors should not dismiss his proposal without engaging

eBay rejected GameStop CEO Ryan Cohen’s unsolicited $56 billion takeover proposal, calling it “neither credible nor attractive,” but the high-profile bid has increased investor attention on the stock and sparked speculation about possible shareholder pressure or other strategic alternatives. Neutral Sentiment: Several follow-up reports show Cohen continuing to push for a shareholder vote, but eBay’s board has not shown interest in reopening talks, so the takeover storyline remains more of a market-moving headline than a clear deal catalyst. eBay Soundly Rejects GameStop’s Acquisition Bid

eBay Stock Performance

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $113.24 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.41 and a 12 month high of $113.73. The stock has a market cap of $50.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company's fifty day moving average price is $97.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.57.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. eBay had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 46.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. eBay has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.140 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. eBay's payout ratio is currently 28.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EBAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of eBay to $117.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $98.00 price target on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Arete Research lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, eBay presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $107.58.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EBAY

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 16,685 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.44, for a total value of $1,542,361.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 94,479 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,733,638.76. The trade was a 15.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 21,000 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.37, for a total value of $2,044,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 352,653 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $34,337,822.61. This represents a 5.62% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 86,952 shares of company stock worth $8,251,267 in the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About eBay

eBay Inc is a global e-commerce company that operates an online marketplace connecting individual consumers and businesses for the sale and purchase of new, used and collectible goods. Founded in 1995 by Pierre Omidyar and headquartered in San Jose, California, eBay grew from its early auction-style site into a diversified platform offering both auction-format listings and fixed-price "Buy It Now" transactions. The company completed an initial public offering in the late 1990s and has since evolved its platform and services to support a broad range of product categories and buyer preferences.

The company's core business centers on its marketplace platform, which provides listing, search and transaction capabilities for millions of items across consumer goods, electronics, fashion, collectibles and more.

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