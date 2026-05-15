Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension Buys New Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated $PEG

Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 293,192 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $23,543,000. Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension owned approximately 0.06% of Public Service Enterprise Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 250.5% during the 4th quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 347 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 573 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.34% of the company's stock.

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Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $77.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.53. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $76.60 and a 1 year high of $91.25. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $81.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 17.69%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.280-4.400 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.29%.

Insider Transactions at Public Service Enterprise Group

In related news, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,700 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $390,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 28,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,363,923. This trade represents a 14.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 2,083 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.21, for a total value of $169,160.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 289,315 shares of the company's stock, valued at $23,495,271.15. This trade represents a 0.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 10,949 shares of company stock valued at $902,747 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.19% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank reissued a "sector perform" rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Barclays increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and cut their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $93.42.

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About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group NYSE: PEG is a diversified energy company that operates primarily in New Jersey. Its core businesses include a regulated utility that delivers electric and natural gas service to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as generation and energy services operations that participate in wholesale power markets. The company's activities encompass transmission and distribution, power generation operations, and related energy infrastructure services.

The regulated utility arm, Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G), is responsible for owning and maintaining electric and gas networks, connecting customers, performing meter and billing services, and managing system reliability and storm response.

See Also

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