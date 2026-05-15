Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension Buys Shares of 147,685 Allegion PLC $ALLE

Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension bought a new stake in shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 147,685 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock, valued at approximately $23,514,000. Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension owned 0.17% of Allegion as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Allegion by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,817 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allegion by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Allegion by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,612 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Banque de Luxembourg S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Allegion by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Banque de Luxembourg S.A. now owns 22,294 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $3,550,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Rovin Capital UT ADV lifted its stake in shares of Allegion by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 4,207 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company's stock.

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Allegion Trading Up 0.3%

Allegion stock opened at $131.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $143.00 and a 200 day moving average of $156.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.89. Allegion PLC has a 12-month low of $130.07 and a 12-month high of $183.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.03 billion. Allegion had a return on equity of 35.41% and a net margin of 15.24%.The company's revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. Allegion has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.700-8.900 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Allegion PLC will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegion announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Allegion Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Allegion's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allegion

In other Allegion news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 3,993 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.15, for a total transaction of $547,639.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 8,570 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,175,375.50. This trade represents a 31.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sue Main acquired 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $149.61 per share, with a total value of $299,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,220. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 5,393 shares of company stock valued at $774,666 in the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALLE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Allegion from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Allegion from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Evercore raised shares of Allegion to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird set a $165.00 target price on shares of Allegion in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Allegion from $165.00 to $161.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Allegion has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $164.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Allegion

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc NYSE: ALLE is a global provider of security products and solutions focused on ensuring the safety and security of people and property. The company was formed in December 2013 through a corporate spin-off from Ingersoll Rand and is head­quartered in Dublin, Ireland. Allegion's core mission is to deliver innovative mechanical and electronic access control systems for a wide range of end markets, including commercial buildings, residential properties, institutional facilities, and industrial sites.

The company's product portfolio spans mechanical locksets, door closers, exit devices, key systems and cylinders, as well as a growing suite of electronic and smart access control offerings.

Further Reading

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