Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension Buys Shares of 47,822 Moody's Corporation $MCO

Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension bought a new stake in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 47,822 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $24,430,000. Moody's comprises approximately 0.6% of Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension's holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Moody's during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new stake in Moody's in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Moody's in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Moody's in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Wealth Watch Advisors INC acquired a new stake in Moody's in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on MCO. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Moody's from $574.00 to $540.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Wall Street Zen lowered Moody's from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. Bank of America reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $565.00 price target on shares of Moody's in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on Moody's from $524.00 to $521.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Moody's from $526.00 to $489.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $544.29.

View Our Latest Research Report on MCO

Moody's Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $432.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Moody's Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $402.28 and a fifty-two week high of $546.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.63 billion, a PE ratio of 31.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.37. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $446.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $474.35.

Moody's (NYSE:MCO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.11. Moody's had a return on equity of 70.97% and a net margin of 31.69%.The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.83 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Moody's has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.400-17.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Moody's Corporation will post 16.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moody's Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Moody's's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.53%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 158 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.39, for a total transaction of $73,689.62. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 2,143 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $999,473.77. This trade represents a 6.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 1,467 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.39, for a total value of $684,194.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 75,189 shares in the company, valued at $35,067,397.71. This represents a 1.91% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 8,680 shares of company stock worth $3,952,188 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company's stock.

Moody's Company Profile

Moody's Corporation is a global provider of credit ratings, research, data and analytics that support financial decision-making and transparency in capital markets. The company traces its origins to the early 20th century when financial analyst John Moody began publishing credit information; today Moody's is headquartered in New York and serves a broad set of market participants including investors, issuers, financial institutions, corporations, governments and regulators.

Moody's operates primarily through two complementary businesses.

Further Reading

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