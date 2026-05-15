Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension Buys Shares of 72,426 The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW

Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension bought a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 72,426 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock, valued at approximately $23,468,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 5,102 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $1,653,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,118 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 1,789 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company's stock.

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Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $309.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $76.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $301.58 and a 1-year high of $379.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $324.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $337.04.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 64.55%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.500-11.900 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Sherwin-Williams's dividend payout ratio is presently 30.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,513 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.47, for a total transaction of $915,913.11. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 10,045 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,661,101.15. The trade was a 20.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.23% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SHW shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $410.00 to $385.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $420.00 to $380.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $390.00 to $376.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $410.00 to $371.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $375.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Sherwin-Williams

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

Sherwin-Williams NYSE: SHW is a global manufacturer and distributor of paints, coatings and related products. Founded in 1866 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, the company supplies a broad range of coatings for residential, commercial and industrial applications. Its product offering includes architectural paints and stains, industrial and protective coatings, automotive finishes, and a variety of sundry products such as primers, sealants and specialty treatments used by professionals and consumers.

The company sells through multiple channels, including a large network of company-operated retail paint stores that serve professional contractors and do-it-yourself consumers, as well as through distributors and mass retailers.

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